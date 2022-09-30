Zehri welcomes end of differences between Bizenjo, Jam Kamal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Central Vice President, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri welcomed the end of differences between Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Jam Kamal Khan, in the interest of the party and the province.

She said Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo's visit to Jam Kamal Khan's residence was a welcoming sign and the end of political differences between the two leaders. The plans of those who took advantage of the political differences between them had come to an end, she said.

In her message, Senator Samina Zehri congratulated Jam Kamal Khan and Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and said that both leaders were the assets of Balochistan Awami Party.

She said that meeting the two leaders before the upcoming elections was in the interest of the province and we would make the Balochistan Awami Party more active with the political experience of the two leaders.

The work done by the present government for the development and prosperity of Balochistan and its people is unmatched in the past, while in previous periods no attention was paid to the development and prosperity of the province, she said.

Zehri during the recent rains and devastating floods, especially the people of Lasbela district have seen who their benefactor was and who was just a player of words. She said that the people would completely reject the so-called and self-interested elements in the coming election.

She praised the Balochistan government's strategy to deal with heavy rains and floods and said that the provincial government has been able to cope with the disasters of the recent floods.

She said that the government carried out emergency rehabilitation of the victims in the flood-affected areas as soon as possible and provided necessary relief materials and medical facilities to the homeless people by which a considerable amount of life and financial losses could be avoided.

Senator Samina Zehri said the Balochistan Awami Party would knock out the opponents in the next election with the support of the people on the basis of its performance and will form the government with success.