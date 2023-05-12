UrduPoint.com

Zhao Leji Felicitates NA Speaker On 50th Anniversary Of Implementation Of Constitution Of Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, the national legislature, Zhao Leji, congratulated Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the implementation of the Constitution of Pakistan.

In his message, Zhao Leji said that in past 50 years, under the guidance of the constitution, the people of Pakistan had fought steadfastly to overcome difficulties and achieved remarkable achievements in the construction and economic and social development of the country, the effective protection of national sovereignty and national dignity, China Radio International (CRI) reported on Friday.

He expressed the confidence that the Pakistani brothers would unite by strengthening their confidence and overcome the challenges on the way forward and start a new bright future for the country and the nation.

Zhao Leji emphasized that as partners of the four seasons strategic cooperation, China and Pakistan always trust and support each other and promote the unique "iron" friendship.

The National People's Congress of China is ready to strengthen friendly exchanges with the National Assembly of Pakistan and perform new services to increase friendship and promote mutual cooperation between the two countries and the two peoples.�

