Ziaullah Directs Relevant Departments To Remain Alert In View Of Heavy Rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Ziaullah directs relevant departments to remain alert in view of heavy rains

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziuallha Langu on Thursday directed concerned departments to remain high alert in view of heavy rains in respective districts of Balochistan to cope with any untoward situation.

He also issued special instructions to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) officers to maintain close coordination with district administration and rescue agencies to ensure help of people during rains.

He ordered security forces including Levies, police, traffic Police to provide full assistance to district administration in relief activities.

He said that the official teams should provide all possible help and guidance to the citizens trapped in the rain saying that management teams would remain on high alert in view of the threat of flooding in Nala Lai Quetta,"Instead of sitting in offices during rain, traffic officers should conduct field visits to check the smooth flow of traffic", he said.

