Ziaullah Langove condemns attack on police personnel in Mastung

Home Minister, Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Langove strongly condemned attack on police which left two martyrs in Mastung town on Tuesday

In a statement, he said some anti- national element wanted to destabilize the peace of Balochistan for pleasing their foreign masters, saying that such cowardly attack could not weaken our morals of braved security forces.

In a statement, he said some anti- national element wanted to destabilize the peace of Balochistan for pleasing their foreign masters, saying that such cowardly attack could not weaken our morals of braved security forces.

He said security forces had broken the backbone of the terrorists from the country and Balochistan after giving sacrifices of their precious lives and added that Balochistan government committed to eliminate terrorism from the province under collaboration of security forces and nation for maintaining durable peace.

The Home Minister directed the official of concerned department to submit report the incident as soon as possible after completion of inquiry so that those anti-national elements involved in the attack on police would be brought to justice.

He also ordered that all medical facilities would provide the injured personnel of police.

However, police personnel were patrolling in the area when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at them and fled from the scene on National Highway near Parzali area of Mastung on Monday late night.

As a result, two head constables namely Imdad Ali and Nazeer Ahmed martyred on the spot while one personnel received injuries.