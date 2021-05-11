UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ziaullah Langove Condemns Attack On Police Personnel In Mastung

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 03:49 PM

Ziaullah Langove condemns attack on police personnel in Mastung

Home Minister, Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Langove strongly condemned attack on police which left two martyrs in Mastung town on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Home Minister, Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Langove strongly condemned attack on police which left two martyrs in Mastung town on Tuesday.

In a statement, he said some anti- national element wanted to destabilize the peace of Balochistan for pleasing their foreign masters, saying that such cowardly attack could not weaken our morals of braved security forces.

He said security forces had broken the backbone of the terrorists from the country and Balochistan after giving sacrifices of their precious lives and added that Balochistan government committed to eliminate terrorism from the province under collaboration of security forces and nation for maintaining durable peace.

The Home Minister directed the official of concerned department to submit report the incident as soon as possible after completion of inquiry so that those anti-national elements involved in the attack on police would be brought to justice.

He also ordered that all medical facilities would provide the injured personnel of police.

However, police personnel were patrolling in the area when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at them and fled from the scene on National Highway near Parzali area of Mastung on Monday late night.

As a result, two head constables namely Imdad Ali and Nazeer Ahmed martyred on the spot while one personnel received injuries.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Balochistan Police Martyrs Shaheed Mastung All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Police set up Eid Al Fitr cannons at 5 locat ..

6 minutes ago

Taiwan bans large events after small coronavirus o ..

2 minutes ago

Norway taps oil wealth to cushion Covid impact

2 minutes ago

Worst school shootings around the world

2 minutes ago

Bulgarian President Appoints Stefan Yanev to Head ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's System for Protection Against New Infecti ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.