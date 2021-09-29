QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu Wednesday expressed his grief over the demise of Abdul Malik Nechari's sister.

In a condolence massage, he extended his sympathies with bereaved family and prayed that Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage bereaved family to bear this loss with fortunate.