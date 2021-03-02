Ziaullah reviews security arrangements for Senate election in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove on Tuesday said that all possible measures were being taken to ensure foolproof security during Senate election to be held on Wednesday.

He said this while presiding over a high-level meeting on the overall law and order situation. During the meeting, various issues related to security measures were reviewed.

He said security personnel would be deployed at exit and entry points of the areas despite the security of Red Zone could be increased.

The participants expressed satisfaction over the overall law and order situation while various suggestions for maintaining and improving the law and order situation were also considered.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Hafiz Abdul Basit, IG Operations, Pervez Khan, Lt. Col. Saqib, Capt. (Retd) Asfar Musharraf, SSP Investigation Asad Khan Nasir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Quetta Saqib Kakar, Khalid Baqi from CTD and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

Appreciating performance of the provincial administration and law enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order, Mir Ziaullah said that they were playing a frontline role in upholding law and order in the province.

He said security forces had rendered sacrifices for durable peace in the Balcohistan.