Zilhaj Moon Not Sighted, Eid-ul-Azha To Be Observed On July 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 09:59 PM

Zilhaj Moon not sighted, Eid-ul-Azha to be observed on July 21

Chairman Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad on Saturday announced that moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH was not sighted, and Eid al-Azha would be observed across the country on July 21

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad on Saturday announced that moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH was not sighted, and Eid al-Azha would be observed across the country on July 21.

The announcement was made after the committee's meeting held here at Met Complex, main University Road, Gulistan-e-Johar.

He said that Zilhaj Moon-sighting testimonies were not received from any part of the country, therefore, Zilhaj 01, 1442 AH will fall on Monday (July 12).

Members of Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee, officials of the Pakistan Meteorological department and others were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

