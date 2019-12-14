Zulfiqar Bukhari terms rumpus, destruction caused by lawyers at PIC inhuman act

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfiqar Bukhari Friday said the writ of government will be maintained at all cost.

Talking to a private news channel, he said legal action will be taken against those lawyers who took law into their hands.

He condemned the rumpus and destruction caused by lawyers at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and termed it as inhuman act.

He said such immoral and indecent behavior being done with doctors, paramedical staff, patients and their heirs is highly intolerable under all circumstances.

The government is standing with those who have been subjected to violence, he added.

Bukhari, clarified that transparent policy would be notified in this regard whereas the lawyers' fraternity should pinpoint and terminate such black sheep from the bar councils.

The entire lawyers' community should not be blamed for such heinous violation of law, he said and added the inquiry has been initiated regarding the incident of lawyers attack on the hospital.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is well aware of the fact that inflation has increased in the country, but the government is striving to get rid of this situation.

Answering to question he said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf |(PTI) government has raised the pension from Rs6,500 to Rs8,500 of EOBI pensioners.

He said it would be increased to Rs15,000 after the completion of EOBI project next year.

He said different cases are pending in courts regarding the 18 projects of EOBI. The government is willing to use government buildings under the custody of different institutions, he added.

He said the EOBI is the biggest victim of corruption as the money belonging to the pensioners was used for generating 18 properties.

He said the present government is working towards the betterment of the institution.

Bukhari complained that the EOBI project was delayed for 10 years, whereas, the same institution has now collected Rs21 billion revenue.

He said he would turn the EOBI into a profitable organization with his experience.

Replaying to a another question, he said more than 23,000 Pakistanis proceeded Qatar and in his recent visit to Qatar, he requested Qatari government to exhaust the present quota of 100,000 and underlined the need for hiring more skilled and qualified Pakistani workforce.

He also requested to Saudi authorities to enhance the Pakistani manpower. Saudi Arabia extended an offer for Pakistani manpower's export through a digital platform to facilitate labor recruitment process and ensure their rights protection, he added.

Bukhari said, the ministry is also in process of linking its digital portal with the UAE to set up direct link between its intending immigrants and foreign employers.

He said the initiative will eventually minimize the middle-man's role in recruitment process and help the country to train its workforce as per the international markets' demand.

He said the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has offered its labour market's database access to Pakistan which would provide updated information of job opportunities in the Emirates.

On the issue of Maryam Nawaz, he said the court will decide about her departure abroad for taking care of her ailing father Nawaz Sharif.

The PTI government is recovering looted wealth from plunders that would be utilized for welfare of country and masses, he added.