Saaz Samandar Mesmerizes Audience With Classical Music

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published February 24, 2023 | 11:48 PM

Saaz Samandar- an eve with an extraordinary experience of two classical Eastern instruments mesmerized the audience at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here on Friday

The show Saaz Samandar was presented by the Maestros Ustad Ashraf Shareef Khan (Sitar Nawaz) from Germany and Shahbaz Hussain (Tabla Nawaz) from England performing together in exclusively live musical evening.

With its tradition to bring exciting and quality entertainment stuff for fun lovers, PNCA arranged this classical evening to serve people with an exciting experience to enjoy the musical power of Classical music. "Such shows are an excellent opportunity to enjoy the melodies and traditional songs in a live concert by the upcoming and established artistes while these shows also promote the message of peace, love and harmony through combining expressions of the traditional musical heritage of the subcontinent", said Ayub Jamali, Director General PNCA while talking to APP.

The musical evenings are part of regular activities of PNCA to preserve and promote the musical heritage of different areas of the country and give recognition to the young and folk artists for their contribution to the field of singing, he said.

The dance performance group of PNCA also presented enthralling dance performance at the event.

