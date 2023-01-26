UrduPoint.com

20-K Cup 2023: Ludhiana Gymkhana Beat Model Town Club To Qualify For Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 26, 2023 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Ludhiana Gymkhana cricket Club qualified for the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament after trouncing Model Town Club by 38 runs in the first semifinal played here at the Model Town Greens ground on Thursday.

Ludhiana Gymkhana started the match well and succeeded in piling up a total of 183-9 in the allotted 20 overs. Muhammad Waqas emerged as top scorer with 49 runs off 42 balls while Kashif Siddique played a swashbuckling knock of 43 runs of just 16 balls and Asim Ali Nasir played 32 balls to gather 41 runs. From Model Town Club, Umaid Asif clinched 4 wickets for 36 while Afaq Khan and Mohsin Irshad bagged 2 wickets apiece.

Model Town Club couldn't bat well against the impressive bowling by Ludhiana Gymkhana bowlers and were all out for 145 runs in 18.1 overs. Only Haider and Saleem batted well and scored 42 and 43 runs respectively. Tanveer Aslam and Intasar Ali bowled well and grabbed 2 wickets each while Kashif Saddique got one wicket.

For his all-round performance, Kashif Saddique emerged as player of the match. Model Town Greens will take on Cricket Center Cricket Club in the second semifinal of the prestigious tournament here tomorrow, Friday at the Model Town Greens ground at 11:00 am.

