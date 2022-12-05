UrduPoint.com

2023 Canary Wharf Classic To Return In March

Muhammad Rameez Published December 05, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The tickets for the 20th anniversary edition of the iconic GillenMarkets Canary Wharf Squash Classic were on sale next week, with the PSA World Tour Gold event returning to London's spectacular East Wintergarden venue from March 12 to 17, 2023.

The Organisers expect the usual rush when tickets go on general sale on December 12, with special pre-sale offers available from December 9, said a press release.

Since launching in 2004, the Canary Wharf Classic has become one of the most highly-anticipated tournaments on the PSA World Tour Calendar and the title has been held aloft by some of the sport's finest players, including England legends Nick Matthew, James Willstrop and Mohamed ElShorbagy, plus two recent wins by New Zealand's former World No.1 Paul Coll.

Egypt's Fares Dessouky took the honours last time out, beating Mostafa Asal in the 2022 final, and a world-class field is once again expected to descend on East Wintergarden in March.

GillenMarkets would be returning as the title sponsor, and company founder Rory Gillen said, "It's an honour to be involved in sponsoring the Canary Wharf Squash Classic again.

"Life is all about experiences and no doubt Tim Garner and the tournament team, the PSA and, most importantly, the players will give us committed fans another great sporting experience."During 20 years of entertainment and innovation, the tournament has constantly attracted sell-out crowds and tickets for this milestone edition are expected to be snapped up quickly, especially with Christmas drawing near.

The competition would feature a best-of-three games format up to and including the quarter-finals before reverting to the traditional best-of-five scoring for the semi-finals and final.

