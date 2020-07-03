2d phase of inter provincial e-karate tournament concludes

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The second phase of the inter-provincial e-karate kata tournament came to an end today, Friday across the Punjab under the rules and regulations of Pakistan Karate Federation.

In boys competitions, Talha Anwar, Haroon Butt, Muhammad Usman, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abu Bakar, Mustafa Rehman, Junaid Akbar, Ali Yasir, Hashim Malik, Talha Imtiaz, Zeeshan, Abdul Qudoos, Shahbaz Saleem, Rohan Naveed, Ayan Mirza, Muhammad Kashif won in their respective districts and qualified for the third round.

In the girls' event, Samia Rafaqat, Ansa Javed, Manahel, Saeeda Manya, Jawariya Karan, Ayesha Ashraf, Fiza Sami, Fatima Noor, Sadia Gul, Saira Iqbal and Mehr Al-Nisa emerged winners in their respective districts and qualified for the third round.

The third round of competitions will commence from tomorrow, Saturdayin which district champions from across the province will display their talentand technique.