3-day Haji Ali Mardan Shah All Pakistan shooting-ball tournament concludes

UMERKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The 3-day Haji Ali Mardan Shah (late) All Pakistan Shooting Ball tournament concluded here on Friday.

According to details 16 teams participated in tournament.Final Match of the tournament was played between Sahiwal Club Punjab and Althari club khairpur Sindh won by Alfarid Sahiwal club Punjab after defeating althari club khairpur Sindh with 10 points by scoring 21 points.

Punhoon of Alfarid Sahiwal Club Punjab named man of the match.

Later Chief guest MPA Rana Hameer Singh Sodho. Ex Chairman district council Dr Syed Noor Ali Shah, DC Umerkot Nadeem u Rehman Memon, Ex vice chairman district council Umerkot Haji Muhaamd Baqa pali, Secretary All Pakistan Shooting Ball Syed Madad Ali Shah distributed prizes to winner team of the tournament.

Among others Chief Organizer Muhammad Ibrahim, committee members, social worker Rasool Bux Rehmdani, senior advocate Ismail Kumbhar, Sher Muhaamd Wasaan, Advocate jawed Kumbhar, Akber Dars, notables and a large number of citizens attended the event.

Akbar Azam Shooting ball club Umerkot and Rahhem dani academy distributed prizes and Shields among players.

Speaking on the occasion Rasool Bux Rahemdani eulogizing services rendered by Syed Ali Mardan Shah said that his role in politics as well as in the field of sports would always be remembered. He said that Rs 10,000 were given to Sindh teams and 25,000 to Punjab teams against TADA while Rs.30,000 have been paid to captain of winner team while Rs.20,000 paid to captain of runner team whereas Rs.10,000 have been paid to the team clinched third position.