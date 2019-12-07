5th AHC-PCB cricket cup held at F-9 ground

UrduPoint.com
The Australian High Commission (AHC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with the support of Serena Hotels hosted 5th AHC-PCB Girls' cricket cup at F-9 cricket ground on Saturday in which four girls schools contested

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ):The Australian High Commission (AHC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with the support of Serena Hotels hosted 5th AHC-PCB Girls' cricket cup at F-9 cricket ground on Saturday in which four girls schools contested. The girl players attended a five-day coaching clinic in the lead-up to the competition conducted by PCB first class cricket coaches and the Manager of Pakistan women's emerging squad, Fizza Abid.

Those teams which contested in the AHC-PCB Girls' cup included SOS Children's Village H-11, Sky School System F-11/3, Islamabad model schools for girls G-11/1 and I-9/1, said a press release here.

�On the occasion, Australia's Acting High Commissioner to Pakistan Brek Batley congratulated the schools on their participation and welcomed the continued support of the PCB and Serena Hotels for the annual event.

"The Australian High Commission has been sponsoring girls' cricket in Pakistan since May 2016 to promote gender equality through sport. We began with a single annual tournament in Islamabad but expanded it to Lahore and Karachi this year," he added. Batley informed that Australia would host the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup final on the International Women's Day. Australia would become the first cricketing nation to close the gender gap in prize money Cricket Australia will top up any prize money won by the Australian team to ensure parity with men's winnings.

Aziz Boolani, CEO Serena Hotels, said that under Serena hotels sports diplomacy initiatives they had supported and sponsored numerous sporting events.

