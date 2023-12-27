Abdullah, Shan hit 50s as Pakistan trail by 124

A commanding second-wicket partnership between Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood helped Pakistan gain ground on the second day at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) A commanding second-wicket partnership between Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood helped Pakistan gain ground on the second day at Melbourne cricket Ground (MCG).

Pakistan trail by 124 runs at the end of Day Two of the second match of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy after the bowling attack dismissed Australia for 318, according to information made available here by Pakistan Cricket board.

Australia resumed from their overnight score of 187-3, with Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head on the crease. Shaheen Shah Afridi provided the first breakthrough of the day to cut the 50-run stand short as Head (17, 32b, 3x4s) edged the ball to second slip.

Aamir Jamal then struck to remove Australia’s top-scorer of the innings Labuschagne, who walked back after making a gritty 155-ball 63, including five boundaries.

Mitchell Marsh, who had replaced Head on the crease, was the other contributor with the bat. He scored 41 from 60, including six boundaries and a maximum.

A flurry of wickets put Australia on the backfoot; Alex Carey fell cheaply to Shaheen while Mitchell Starc and Marsh both were caught off Mir Hamza’s bowling as Australia were reduced to 286-8 in 89.1 overs.

The 20 runs scored between Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon for the ninth-wicket partnership helped Australia cross the 300-run mark. Right-arm pacer Hasan Ali removed Lyon after he was brought back into the attack to bowl out the opposition for 318.

Pakistan had a good outing with the ball as every bowler got at least a wicket each and Aamir – with three scalps to his name – was the most successful of the lot. His fellow pacers – Shaheen, Hasan and Hamza – had two each while spinner Salman Ali Agha bagged one as well.

Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique opened the batting for Pakistan, providing the team with a cautious start.

Imam made 10 runs from 44 deliveries before he fell victim to Lyon.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood then joined Abdullah on the crease and the two stitched a splendid partnership of 90 runs, turning the momentum in Pakistan’s favour. Eventually, Abdullah was caught and bowled by Cummins after the right-handed opener hit a solid half-century (62, 109b, 5x4s) – his first on Australian soil.

In his subsequent over, Cummins rattled the stumps of Babar Azam, who had to walk back after scoring just a run. Soon after, Shan top-edged the ball to be caught by Marsh off Lyon’s bowling. The Pakistan captain fell after scoring 54 from 76, including three fours and a six.

Turbulence continued for Pakistan as Josh Hazlewood disturbed the stumps to remove Saud Shakeel for a 29-ball nine. Salman Ali Agha (5, 8b, 1x4) was caught behind as Cummins picked up his third of the day to leave Pakistan in a spot of bother at 170-6 in 48 overs.

Mohammad Rizwan and Aamir Jamal attempted to rebuild the innings for Pakistan. The unbeaten seventh-wicket stand between the two added 24 runs to the total. Pakistan salvaged a semblance of stability after losing five wickets at the expense of just 46 runs.

At stumps, Pakistan were 194-6 in 55 overs with Rizwan (29 not out, 34b, 1x4, 1x6) and Aamir (2 not out, 26b) at the crease.

Action will resume on day three at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at 0430 PKT.

Scores in brief:

Australia 318 all out, 96.5 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 63, Usman Khawaja 42, Mitchell Marsh 41; Aamir Jamal 3-64, Mir Hamza 2-51, Hasan Ali 2-61, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-85, Salman Ali Agha 1-22)

Pakistan 194-6, 55 overs (Abdullah Shafique 62, Shan Masood 54, Mohammad Rizwan 29 not out; Pat Cummins 3-37, Nathan Lyon 2-48, Josh Hazlewood 1-29)