Afghanistan bat in World Cup match against Pakistan

Leeds, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib won the toss and decided to bat in the World Cup match against Pakistan at Headingley on Saturday.

Pakistan, who have seven points from as many games and are in contention for the semi-finals, kept an unchanged side from the one that beat New Zealand by six wickets at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Afghanistan brought in fast bowler Hamid Hassan in place of Dawlat Zadran from the line up which lost to Bangaldesh.

Title holders Australia are the only side to have already qualified for the semi-finals in the 10-team competition.

Teams Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (capt), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadra, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rahmat Shah Umpires: Nigel Llong (ENG) and Paul Wilson (AUS)tv Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG).