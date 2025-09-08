Open Menu

Pakistan Captain Agha Dedicates Victory To Flood Victims

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 08, 2025 | 01:53 PM

Both Salman Ali Agha and Shaheen Shah Afridi announce to donate match fee to flood victims during these difficult times  

SHARJAH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2025) Pakistan cricket team captain Salman Ali Agha dedicated his side’s tri-nation T20 series triumph to the country’s flood victims, pledging solidarity with those affected by the disaster.

Following the victory, Salman Ali Agha and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi announced they would donate their match fees from the entire series to the national Flood Relief Fund.

“We stand by our brothers and sisters in this difficult time. Everyone must unite to support the flood victims,” the captain said after the final. Shaheen Afridi added that the nation must step forward generously, saying, “The soil of our homeland demands that we help flood-affected families. I urge everyone to contribute to the Flood Relief Fund.”

Earlier, in the final match played in Sharjah, Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 75 runs, courtesy of a stunning bowling display by Mohammad Nawaz.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Pakistan scored 141 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Fakhar Zaman top-scored with 27 runs, followed by Mohammad Nawaz (25) and Salman Ali Agha (24). Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan claimed three wickets, while Noor Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi picked up two each.

Chasing 142, Afghanistan were bundled out for just 66 runs in 15.5 overs, with Nawaz wreaking havoc. He completed a hat-trick across two overs and finished with exceptional figures of 5 for 19 in four overs. Sufyan Muqeem and Mohammad Abrar grabbed two wickets each, while Shaheen Afridi chipped in with one.

Afghan skipper Rashid Khan top-scored with 17 runs but found little support as Pakistan sealed the series in emphatic fashion.

More Stories From Sports