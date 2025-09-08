Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India Cricket Players Avoid Talking During Net Practice
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 08, 2025 | 05:52 PM
Following outbreak of war between two countries in May, relations have grown increasingly strained, with distance now visible even among the players
SHARJAH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2025) The signs of unease have emerged between Pakistani and Indian cricketers in the lead-up to the Asia Cup 2025 as political tensions continue to overshadow sporting ties between the two nations.
The board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has stated that while India will fully participate in the Asia Cup 2025, it cannot compete in any bilateral series against Pakistan due to its government’s standing policy on matches against what it terms “enemy states.”
Traditionally, Pakistan-India cricket encounters have been marked by fierce competition on the field but friendly camaraderie off it.
However, following the outbreak of war between the two countries in May, relations have grown increasingly strained, with distance now visible even among the players.
The highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 fixture between Pakistan and India is scheduled for Sunday, September 14, in Dubai.
Ahead of the clash, both teams held net practice on Saturday evening, September 6, at the ICC academy in Dubai.
For nearly three hours, players trained in the same ground but on opposite sides, carefully avoiding interaction.
The reporters present at the practice session had expected at least a handshake or friendly exchange.
Instead, players not only refrained from speaking to one another but also avoided eye contact, reflecting the tense atmosphere ahead of the contest.
Cricket analysts believe that the upcoming match will not only test the skills of both sides but also highlight how political hostilities are increasingly influencing sporting relations.
Despite the frosty build-up, the Pakistan-India encounter remains one of the most watched and eagerly awaited events in international cricket.
Recent Stories
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India cricket players avoid talking during net practice
SC four judges decline to attend full court meeting, write letter to CJP Afridi
PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare Collection & Bus Scheduling Sys ..
TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerful Mid-Range Phone in Pakistan
Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows
Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge
Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war
Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points
Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025
More Stories From Sports
-
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India cricket players avoid talking during net practice2 minutes ago
-
Muneeba Ali named in nominees for ICC Women’s Player of the Month14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims4 hours ago
-
Police bust two gangs, recover Rs14.67m worth of valuables.23 hours ago
-
Kabaddi player dies of heart attack during match1 day ago
-
Pakistan suffers defeat against Cambodia in AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers2 days ago
-
Pakistan to host South Africa for ICC World Test Championship 2025-272 days ago
-
Butt Eleven clinches U-20 floodlight cricket tournament3 days ago
-
Sindh Govt organizes Defence Day Sports events3 days ago
-
Ultra-Marathoner Jamal Said conquers historic 700km trek from Skardu to Islamabad3 days ago
-
Fakhar, Abrar guide Pakistan to tri-series final4 days ago
-
Pakistan team begins preparations for AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers4 days ago