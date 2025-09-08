Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India cricket players avoid talking during net practice

(@Abdulla99267510)

SHARJAH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2025) The signs of unease have emerged between Pakistani and Indian cricketers in the lead-up to the Asia Cup 2025 as political tensions continue to overshadow sporting ties between the two nations.

The board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has stated that while India will fully participate in the Asia Cup 2025, it cannot compete in any bilateral series against Pakistan due to its government’s standing policy on matches against what it terms “enemy states.”

Traditionally, Pakistan-India cricket encounters have been marked by fierce competition on the field but friendly camaraderie off it.

However, following the outbreak of war between the two countries in May, relations have grown increasingly strained, with distance now visible even among the players.

The highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 fixture between Pakistan and India is scheduled for Sunday, September 14, in Dubai.

Ahead of the clash, both teams held net practice on Saturday evening, September 6, at the ICC academy in Dubai.

For nearly three hours, players trained in the same ground but on opposite sides, carefully avoiding interaction.

The reporters present at the practice session had expected at least a handshake or friendly exchange.

Instead, players not only refrained from speaking to one another but also avoided eye contact, reflecting the tense atmosphere ahead of the contest.

Cricket analysts believe that the upcoming match will not only test the skills of both sides but also highlight how political hostilities are increasingly influencing sporting relations.

Despite the frosty build-up, the Pakistan-India encounter remains one of the most watched and eagerly awaited events in international cricket.