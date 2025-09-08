Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs in Rawalpindi

Pakistan will play three ODIs against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 11 to 15, the PCB confirmed on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Pakistan will play three ODIs against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 11 to 15, the PCB confirmed on Monday.

In addition to the ODI series, Sri Lanka, as earlier announced, will feature in a T20I tri-series from November 17 to 29, with Afghanistan the third team to take part, said a press release.

This will be Sri Lanka’s first bilateral ODI series in Pakistan since 2019, when they last visited for a three-match series that Sarfaraz Ahmed’s-led side won 2-0, with the first ODI in Karachi abandoned due to rain.

Sri Lanka’s most recent visit to Pakistan came in 2023, when they participated in the ACC Asia Cup and played against Afghanistan in Lahore.

Following the announcement, Pakistan will host two ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 matches against South Africa and six white-ball games from October 12 to November 8. With the addition of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan will also host their maiden T20I tri-series from November 17 to 29.

Full international schedule from 12 October to 29 November- South Africa tour to Pakistan: October 12-16– First Test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; October 20-24– Second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi; October 28– First T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi; October 31– Second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; November 1– Third T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; November 4– First ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad; November 6– Second ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad; November 8– Third ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Sri Lanka tour to Pakistan: First ODI on November 11, second ODI on November 13 and third ODI on November 15 will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Tri-Series T20I Tournament (Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka): November 17– Pakistan v Afghanistan, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi; November 19– Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi; November 22– Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; November 23– Pakistan v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; November 25– Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; November 27– Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; November 29– Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.