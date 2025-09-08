Open Menu

Pak Players Shine In Gateway Int'l Tournament

Muhammad Rameez Published September 08, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Fresh from their win at the World Youth Scrabble Championship the PSO Pakistani players made a clean sweep of trophies at the Gateway@KLIA International Tournament that concluded in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The 4th edition of Gateway@KLIA International tournament played over three days featured 80 players of all ages from 9 countries Including the World No. 4 player Thacha Koovirat, said a press release.

Former Asian Youth champion Hasham Hadi Khan emerged winner with a 17-7 record and a spread of 1190.

14 year old Ahmed Salman came very close to creating an upset and did beat Hasham in the last game of the tournament but Hasham managed to scrape through due to a higher spread. Ahmed won 17 of the 24 games and had a spread of 1093.

Former World Youth Champion Affan Salman completed Pakistan's dominance by clinching the 3rd position with a 16-8 record and a spread of 1206.

The two-day youth category was dominated by Pakistan too. Misbah ur Rehman emerged as the champion while Shahjahan Ahmed and Musaab Faridi finished 2nd and 7th, respectively.

