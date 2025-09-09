Open Menu

Defence Day Sports Event Held In Hyderabad

Muhammad Rameez Published September 09, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Defence day sports event held in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) More than 5 different sports were organized under the title of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Akram Raja Shaheed and supervised by District Sports Officer of Sindh Sports Department Maryam Keeryo.

More than 300 girls and boys players participated in the event, which included mass wrestling, wrestling, judo, weightlifting, chess and other sports.

Sikandar Nawaz, President Rain Memes Sports Foundation, was the chief guest and Mrs. Mohsin Memon, President Hyderabad business Forum, was the guest of honor.

The event was inaugurated by the special guests, while medals, certificates and diplomas were distributed among the winning players.

Even during the rain, the players participated enthusiastically in the events and wonderful sports competitions were witnessed.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the event,

District Sports Officer Maryam Keerio said that the true spirit of Defense Day lives on throughout the year. The whole world has seen this spirit of the people of Pakistan and the Pakistani army.

The sacrifices made by our children, youth, elderly and women, especially in the tough and unconventional war against terrorism in the last 17 years, are unparalleled.

We salute our martyrs and ghazis who have performed their duty of defending the motherland, he added.

"I appreciate the courage and excellent skills of the Pakistani armed forces in eliminating terrorism and extremism. Undoubtedly, their efforts for national development, strengthening democracy and world peace are commendable", he added

Recent Stories

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

2 hours ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

5 hours ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

6 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

7 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

7 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

7 hours ago
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

11 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

20 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

20 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports