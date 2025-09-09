Defence Day Sports Event Held In Hyderabad
Muhammad Rameez Published September 09, 2025 | 07:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) More than 5 different sports were organized under the title of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Akram Raja Shaheed and supervised by District Sports Officer of Sindh Sports Department Maryam Keeryo.
More than 300 girls and boys players participated in the event, which included mass wrestling, wrestling, judo, weightlifting, chess and other sports.
Sikandar Nawaz, President Rain Memes Sports Foundation, was the chief guest and Mrs. Mohsin Memon, President Hyderabad business Forum, was the guest of honor.
The event was inaugurated by the special guests, while medals, certificates and diplomas were distributed among the winning players.
Even during the rain, the players participated enthusiastically in the events and wonderful sports competitions were witnessed.
Addressing the closing ceremony of the event,
District Sports Officer Maryam Keerio said that the true spirit of Defense Day lives on throughout the year. The whole world has seen this spirit of the people of Pakistan and the Pakistani army.
The sacrifices made by our children, youth, elderly and women, especially in the tough and unconventional war against terrorism in the last 17 years, are unparalleled.
We salute our martyrs and ghazis who have performed their duty of defending the motherland, he added.
"I appreciate the courage and excellent skills of the Pakistani armed forces in eliminating terrorism and extremism. Undoubtedly, their efforts for national development, strengthening democracy and world peace are commendable", he added
Recent Stories
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today
ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE
Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas
Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
More Stories From Sports
-
Defence day sports event held in Hyderabad1 minute ago
-
Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today5 hours ago
-
ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE6 hours ago
-
PFF names team for AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers22 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India cricket players avoid talking during net practice1 day ago
-
Rejoiced Pakistan set for Asia Cup challenge1 day ago
-
Muneeba Ali named in nominees for ICC Women’s Player of the Month1 day ago
-
Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs in Rawalpindi1 day ago
-
Pak players shine in Gateway Int'l Tournament1 day ago
-
Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims1 day ago
-
Police bust two gangs, recover Rs14.67m worth of valuables.2 days ago
-
Kabaddi player dies of heart attack during match2 days ago