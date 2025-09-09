Defence day sports event held in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) More than 5 different sports were organized under the title of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Akram Raja Shaheed and supervised by District Sports Officer of Sindh Sports Department Maryam Keeryo.

More than 300 girls and boys players participated in the event, which included mass wrestling, wrestling, judo, weightlifting, chess and other sports.

Sikandar Nawaz, President Rain Memes Sports Foundation, was the chief guest and Mrs. Mohsin Memon, President Hyderabad business Forum, was the guest of honor.

The event was inaugurated by the special guests, while medals, certificates and diplomas were distributed among the winning players.

Even during the rain, the players participated enthusiastically in the events and wonderful sports competitions were witnessed.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the event,

District Sports Officer Maryam Keerio said that the true spirit of Defense Day lives on throughout the year. The whole world has seen this spirit of the people of Pakistan and the Pakistani army.

The sacrifices made by our children, youth, elderly and women, especially in the tough and unconventional war against terrorism in the last 17 years, are unparalleled.

We salute our martyrs and ghazis who have performed their duty of defending the motherland, he added.

"I appreciate the courage and excellent skills of the Pakistani armed forces in eliminating terrorism and extremism. Undoubtedly, their efforts for national development, strengthening democracy and world peace are commendable", he added