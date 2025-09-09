ACC Chief Naqvi Unveils Asia Cup 2025 Trophy In UAE
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 09, 2025 | 01:38 PM
All eight team captains attended a joint press conference where they expressed determination to deliver their best performance and lift the coveted title
Dubai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Sept 9th, 2025) Asian cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi unveiled the Asia Cup 2025 trophy in a ceremony ahead of the tournament’s kickoff.
Following the unveiling, all eight team captains attended a joint press conference where they expressed determination to deliver their best performance and lift the coveted title.
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said the national team has been performing consistently well for the past four months. He added that the players are highly motivated for the Asia Cup and ready to face the challenge. Responding to a question about the much-anticipated clash against India, Agha said, “Adopting an aggressive approach is the natural strength of fast bowlers.
These conditions are not new to us, and we will try to give our best.”
Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav acknowledged that his side is returning to the T20 format after a long break.
“We have not played a game together since June, but as a team, we have to accept this challenge. We’ve been preparing here for the last four days and are confident about adapting quickly,” he stated.
The Asia Cup 2025, featuring Pakistan, India, Oman, UAE, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong, begins on September 9 in the UAE. The tournament will be played in the T20 format, with fans eagerly awaiting thrilling encounters, especially the high-voltage Pakistan-India clash.
Recent Stories
ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE
Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas
Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed
CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for peace, prosperity
More Stories From Sports
-
ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE56 seconds ago
-
PFF names team for AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers16 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India cricket players avoid talking during net practice20 hours ago
-
Rejoiced Pakistan set for Asia Cup challenge19 hours ago
-
Muneeba Ali named in nominees for ICC Women’s Player of the Month20 hours ago
-
Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs in Rawalpindi19 hours ago
-
Pak players shine in Gateway Int'l Tournament19 hours ago
-
Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims24 hours ago
-
Police bust two gangs, recover Rs14.67m worth of valuables.2 days ago
-
Kabaddi player dies of heart attack during match2 days ago
-
Pakistan suffers defeat against Cambodia in AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers3 days ago
-
Pakistan to host South Africa for ICC World Test Championship 2025-273 days ago