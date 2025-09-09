ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

(@Abdulla99267510)

All eight team captains attended a joint press conference where they expressed determination to deliver their best performance and lift the coveted title

Dubai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Sept 9th, 2025) Asian cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi unveiled the Asia Cup 2025 trophy in a ceremony ahead of the tournament’s kickoff.

Following the unveiling, all eight team captains attended a joint press conference where they expressed determination to deliver their best performance and lift the coveted title.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said the national team has been performing consistently well for the past four months. He added that the players are highly motivated for the Asia Cup and ready to face the challenge. Responding to a question about the much-anticipated clash against India, Agha said, “Adopting an aggressive approach is the natural strength of fast bowlers.

These conditions are not new to us, and we will try to give our best.”

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav acknowledged that his side is returning to the T20 format after a long break.

“We have not played a game together since June, but as a team, we have to accept this challenge. We’ve been preparing here for the last four days and are confident about adapting quickly,” he stated.

The Asia Cup 2025, featuring Pakistan, India, Oman, UAE, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong, begins on September 9 in the UAE. The tournament will be played in the T20 format, with fans eagerly awaiting thrilling encounters, especially the high-voltage Pakistan-India clash.