Ali Ilyas of Karachi wins last stage of Tour de Waziristan Cycle Race

TANK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) ::Ali Ilyas of Bike Cycling academy Karachi claimed the first position in the last stage of the Tour de Waziristan Cycling Race, which concluded here on Wednesday.

Ali Ilyas won the first position by completing the 55 km track in 1 hour 35 minutes and 59 seconds. Abdul Wahid of Balochistan finished second in 1 hour 36 minutes and 02 seconds while Hashir of Sindh finished third in 1 hour 39 minutes. In the team position, Balochistan came first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Green came second and Sindh team came third.

In the race, the people of Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan and Tank not only showed hospitality in the best possible way but also paid tribute to the guests from all over Pakistan.

During the closing ceremony, traditional horse dance, Bhangra to the beat of drums, tablo by local school children were also performed.

About 50 cyclists from 7 units including Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Bike Cycle Academy Karachi, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Green and KP Blue participated in the race.

Three-day first Commissioner "Tour De Waziristan National Cycle Race concluded at Wana Sports Complex in South Waziristan. The event was aimed to promote peace and happiness among the locals.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Federation, Frontier Corps (FC) South, and Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan jointly organized the mega event.

More than 100 national cyclists from Baluchistan, Islamabad, Sindh, KP, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, POF Wah and Gilgit-Baltistan Cycling Academy participated in the race.

The first stage was from Dera Ismail Khan to Tank, the second was from Tank to Gomal Zam Dam and the third and final stage was from Gomal Zam Dam to Wana in South Waziristan.

During these three stages, colorful events were organized at various places in which civil society, school children, dignitaries, citizens, FC South, senior officials of the Armed Forces of Pakistan and District Administration of Tank, South Waziristan gave a historic welcome to the guest cyclist and distributed prizes among the winning cyclists in all three stages.

In the last, the national cyclist covered a distance of 56 km from Gomal Zam Dam to Wana. Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Div Aamir Latif, DC South Khalid Iqbal, Commanding Officer 25 Sindh Regiment Lt. Colonel Sher Alam Khan, District Police Chief Khanzeb Mohmand, Assistant Commissioner Wana Bashir Khan besides a large number of tribal elders, and citizens were present.

Cyclist Ali Ilyas from Sindh won the first position while cyclist Abdul Wahid from Balochistan won the second position in the race. Although the Green Cyclists team managed to make a place for the runner-up and champion Balochistan winner team.

Prizes were distributed among all the athletes who participated in the race. In his closing remarks, Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Amir Latif said that the peaceful Tour de Waziristan would prove that South Waziristan is a peaceful area and the cyclists participating in this race have given a message of prosperity and peace to the world.

He further said that the manner in which people welcomed the guest cyclist is commendable. The people of South Waziristan are peaceful. This area is of great importance for tourism and sports activities. He said that the race would be held every year and next time more and more teams would be invited.

Cyclists thanked IG FC South Major General Muhammad Munir, Sector Commander South Brigadier Naiknam Muhammad Baig, Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Amir Latif, local elders of the area, Citizens, School Children, DC Tank, DC South Waziristan, DPO tank and DPO South Waziristan, Commanding Officer 25 Sindh Regiment Lieutenant Colonel Sher Alam Khan on holding a successful event.