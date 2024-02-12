'An Extraordinary Sportsman': Tributes For Kenya's Kiptum
Muhammad Rameez Published February 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Kenyan running star Kelvin Kiptum, who shattered the marathon world record last year, died in a car crash on Sunday night.
Here are some of the notable reactions to his death, which has shocked Kenya and the world of athletics.
"I am deeply saddened by the tragic passing of the Marathon World record holder and rising star Kelvin Kiptum.
"An athlete who had a whole life ahead of him to achieve incredible greatness."
- Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge, whose world record was smashed by 34 seconds by Kiptum in October, post on X, formerly Twitter.
"We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the devastating loss of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana.
"It was only earlier this week in Chicago, the place where Kelvin set his extraordinary marathon World Record, that I was able to officially ratify his historic time.
"An incredible athlete leaving an incredible legacy, we will miss him dearly."
- Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics
"Kenya, the world, and the fraternity of athletics and sports in general has lost a special, shining gem."
- Kenya's Sports Minister Ababu Namwamba at a press conference.
"Kelvin Kiptum was a star. Arguably one of the world's finest sportsmen who broke barriers to secure a marathon record," he posted on X.
"He was only 24 yet, as a hero, triumphed in Valencia, Chicago, London and in other top competitions.
"His mental strength and discipline were unmatched. Kiptum was our future.
"An extraordinary sportsman has left an extraordinary mark in the globe.
- Kenyan President William Ruto
"I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn the passing of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakizimana.
This is a huge loss."
- Kenya's two-time Olympic 800m champion David Rudisha on X.
"With the Olympics just days away, we mourn the untimely departure of a promising talent.
"Kelvin's recent ratified record in Chicago showcased his potential for a bright future, representing the next generation of Olympic greatness. Historic, what the duo was able to accomplish."
- Kenya's National Olympic Committee post on X.
On X, Faith Kipyegon, Kenya's world record holder in the 1,500m
posted a wordless tribute, just three crying emojis and the Kenyan flag.
- Kenya's world record holder in the 1,500m
"I am so heart broken and shocked to learn of the saddening news of passing of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakizimana.
"My condolences to both families, friends and all the athletics fans around the globe."
- Joshua Cheptegei, Ugandan 5,000m and 10,000m record holder, on Instagram.
"Kelvin was an amazingly talented athlete and had already achieved so much. He truly had a special talent and I have no doubt he would have gone on to have had an incredible career."
-- Britain's four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah on Instagram.
"I'm deeply saddened and heartbroken by the news Kelvin Kiptum and his coach died yesterday. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans."
- Sifan Hassan, Ethiopia-born Dutch distance runner who won the Chicago and London marathon women's titles last year, on Instagram, alongside of a picture of her with Kiptum.
Recent Stories
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown
Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
More Stories From Sports
-
Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown3 hours ago
-
Taylor beats Hoffman in playoff to win PGA Phoenix Open4 hours ago
-
Argentina knock Brazil's men's football team out of Paris Olympics8 hours ago
-
Taylor beats Hoffman in playoff to win PGA Phoenix Open8 hours ago
-
SNGPL outclass WAPDA to win President’s Trophy Grade-I20 hours ago
-
Men's slalom falls victim to inclement weather conditions23 hours ago
-
Cricket: Australia v West Indies 2nd T20 scores23 hours ago
-
KAA to hold trials of archers for Sindh Games on Feb 122 days ago
-
President's Trophy: Dahani's seven-wicket haul puts SNGPL in commanding position2 days ago
-
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 92 days ago
-
Karachi Shooting Ball Team selection committee announced3 days ago
-
Three SNGPL batters score centuries on first day of President's Trophy final3 days ago