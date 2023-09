Asia Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against Sri Lanka

(@Abdulla99267510)

India made a single change to their lineup, with Axar Patel coming in to replace Shardul Thakur, while Sri Lanka remained unchanged.

COLOMBO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12nd, 2023) In the Asia Cup Super 4 game held at R. Premedasa Stadium in Colombo, India's captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka.

Playing XI:

India:

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka:

Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha and Matheesha Pathirana