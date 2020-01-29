UrduPoint.com
Athletics Integrity Unit Recommends Expulsion Of RusAF From World Athletics

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:23 PM

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) Board on Wednesday referred the charges issued by the AIU against the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) to the World Athletics Council and recommended considering the expulsion of RusAF from the International Association of Athletics Federations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) board on Wednesday referred the charges issued by the AIU against the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) to the World Athletics Council and recommended considering the expulsion of RusAF from the International Association of Athletics Federations.

The charges, which include the failure to cooperate with an investigation, relate to the conduct of senior RusAF officials during the investigation into whereabouts violations committed by Russian high-jumper Danil Lysenko.

"The AIU Board finds it regrettable that, in the face of clear and compelling evidence, RusAF has chosen not to admit to the acts and omissions of the employees, directors and representatives of RusAF for which it is liable under the Anti-Doping Rules," the AIU said in a statement posted on its website.

"The AIU Board has made recommendations to the World Athletics Council to maintain the suspension of the Authorised Neutral Athlete (ANA) process until the charges are finally determined and, if the charges are upheld, to consider imposing the severest possible consequences, including considering the expulsion of RusAF from the membership of World Athletics," the statement said.

RusAF membership in the World Athletics was suspended in November 2015 after an investigation carried out by the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) commission headed by Richard Pound.

