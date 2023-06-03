UrduPoint.com

Auguste Rodin Triumphs As O'Brien Wins The Derby Again

Muhammad Rameez Published June 03, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Auguste Rodin triumphs as O'Brien wins the Derby again

Auguste Rodin gave trainer Aidan O'Brien a record-extending ninth English Derby win by swooping for victory inside the final furlong at Epsom on Saturday

Epsom, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Auguste Rodin gave trainer Aidan O'Brien a record-extending ninth English Derby win by swooping for victory inside the final furlong at Epsom on Saturday.

Success came after the horse's hugely disappointing display when sent off favourite last month in another English Classics race, the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

But 9-2 chance Auguste Rodin, ridden by Ryan Moore, returned to his best form at Epsom, overhauling 66-1 outsider King of Steel in the closing strides.

White Birch ran on for third with Artistic Star taking fourth.

"He (Auguste Rodin) came with a massive reputation but he's been stepping up all the time," O'Brien told ITV Sport. He's totally unique.

"He's so exciting for us and I'm grateful for all the team.

"Newmarket was one of those days when it all went wrong.

"As we all know, it's a funny game, it has to go round and everyone has to get their day. Sometimes you control the things you can control, but the variables that you can't control all start falling against you and you can't stop that.

Moore added: "We didn't go that quick, it turned in to a bit of a dash, but I was getting a nice smooth run...I always thought I had the race won, but I just had to get into him in the last furlong there and he responded very gamely." - 'Only man that could do it' - Moore also hailed Irish trainer O'Brien's work in reviving Auguste Rodin's fortunes by saying of the trainer: "He's the only man that could do it.

"I've seen him get horses back. There's been horses that have run bad in the Guineas and have come back. Roderic O'Connor springs to mind and a few others, even Qualify ran bad in a Guineas and came and won an Oaks. Aidan can just do things." The result meant jockey Frankie Dettori, riding Arrest, was denied victory in his final Derby before retirement.

There had been concerns the Derby, the premier race of the English flat season, would be targeted by animal rights activists and police did make two arrests during the race itself.

One man managed to jump the fence before being tackled and handcuffed by police on the racecourse while the crowd jeered and booed.

Minutes later, a woman attempted to climb the fence but was pulled to the floor by police.

The race itself, however, passed off without incident.

Earlier Saturday, police arrested 19 people ahead of the race after the rights group Animal Rising vowed to defy a court injunction and disrupt the blue-riband event.

Surrey Police reported the arrests in areas around the Epsom racecourse, near London, in the hours building up to one of British sport's highest-profile fixtures.

jdg/lp

Related Topics

Police Derby London Nice Man Springs Ireland Women Event All Best Race Court

Recent Stories

ICCI Tourism Summit to promote tourism, business a ..

ICCI Tourism Summit to promote tourism, business activities in Gilgit region: Ra ..

5 minutes ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb congratulates Erdog ..

5 minutes ago
 DC Khyber releases schedule of managed houses surv ..

DC Khyber releases schedule of managed houses survey program

5 minutes ago
 Hospital's medical practitioners' issues to be add ..

Hospital's medical practitioners' issues to be addressed: ED PIMS

6 minutes ago
 Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chief fo ..

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chief for ramp-up action against power ..

6 minutes ago
 BAP Additional General Secretary Hashmi joins PPP

BAP Additional General Secretary Hashmi joins PPP

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.