Australia Punish New Zealand To Win Second T20 And Clinch Series
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Australia's bowlers sliced through some reckless New Zealand batting on Friday to win the second Twenty20 international by 72 runs in Auckland and clinch the three-match series.
Leg-spinner Adam Zampa knocked over the middle order to finish with 4-34 as the home side were skittled for 102 in 17 overs at Eden Park.
New Zealand lost early wickets and always looked unlikely to match the visitors, who were dismissed for 174 in the final over.
Only Glenn Phillips provided resistance with 42 but New Zealand's hopes were buried when he was caught at long-on off Zampa in the 14th over.
Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said he was worried his team hadn't scored enough but was delighted with their bowling, with the T20 World Cup coming up in June.
