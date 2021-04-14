Babar Azam overtakes Indian Captain Virat Kohli and become No 1ODI batsman in ICC rankings

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistani Skipper says he is feeling privileged and honored and vows to work hard to achieve the top spot in the Test rankings.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2021) Pakistan captain Babar Azam has overtaken Indian skipper Virat Kohli and has become No 1 ODI batsman in the latest ICC men’s ODI rankings.

Taking to Twitter, ICC made this announcement.

Babar Azam ! The Pakistan captain has overtaken Virat Kohli to become the No.1 batsman in the latest ICC men's ODI rankings.

In reaction to ICC ranking, Babar Azam said that he was feeling privileged and honoured as he joined the copany of stalwarts like Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad and Mohammad Yousuf who he said would remain shining stars of Pakistan cricket.

Babar Azam said despite this memorable milestone, he would now work hard to achieve the top spot in the Test rankings.

“This is another milestone in my career. It requires now even more hard work and absolute consistency with the bat in order for me to hold on to the ranking for an extended period of time, like Sir Vivian Richards from January 1984 to October 1988 and Virat Kohli for 1,258 days.

“Previously, I topped the T20I rankings, but the ultimate ambition and goal is to lead the Test rankings, which are the real testament and reward to a batsman’s calibre, reputation and skills. I understand to achieve this objective, I will not only have to perform consistently, but more importantly, against the top sides.

“Looking forward to this challenge and remain confident I will be able to accomplish this target with the support of my team-mates and coaching staff,” he said.

He also said: “But at this stage, I will savour the moment as it has come almost 18 months after I was first appointed the white-ball captain and that too at the back of my performances that helped Pakistan become the first Asian side to win two ODI series in South Africa,”

It may be mentioned here that Zaheer Abbas (1983-84), Javed Miandad (1988-89), and Mohammad Yousuf (2003) are the only three Pakistanis in the past to attain the top spot.