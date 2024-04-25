Olympic Games Paris 2024: How teams qualified

The countdown to the Olympic Games Paris 2024 has hit double digits and the excitement continues to mount within the global hockey community

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The countdown to the Olympic Games Paris 2024 has hit double digits and the excitement continues to mount within the global hockey community.

With all 12 men’s and women’s teams now qualified and placed into their respective pools, we are taking a look back at how each team secured their spot in the Olympics, said a press release.

Men’s Pool A

Netherlands: Since missing out on the medal positions in the previous edition of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Netherlands have been a side on a steady rise and qualified for Paris 2024 by winning the gold medal at the EuroHockey Championships 2023 which gained them a direct spot at the Olympics, without having to play in the FIH Olympic Hockey Qualifiers.

Germany: Reigning world champions Germany were placed in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Oman after finishing fourth in the EuroHockey Championships 2023. They came away from the Qualifiers unbeaten, winning the final and finishing in the first position to secure their place in Paris 2024, after finishing fourth in the previous edition.

Great Britain: Great Britain nearly secured direct qualification to the Olympics at the EuroHockey Championships 2023, but a close 2-1 loss in the final to Netherlands, meant they had to qualify through the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, which they did by finishing second in the qualifiers in Oman.

Spain: Following a 6th place finish in the EuroHockey Championships 2023, Spain qualified to play in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Valencia, where they rode a fantastic home support to reach the finals, which resulted in a loss to Belgium, but a second place was enough to see them seal a place in Paris 2024.

France: France qualified for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 as hosts.

South Africa: South Africa were the winners of the ‘African Hockey Road to Paris 2024’ competition which secured them direct qualification to the Olympic Games Paris 2024 as the continental champions from Africa.

Men’s Pool B- Belgium: Belgium finished in third place at the EuroHockey Championships 2023, which left the reigning gold medalists from Tokyo 2020 to qualify through the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Valencia. With a flawless performance in Valencia, where they won all 5 matches, including the finals against hosts Spain, Belgium secured their spot in Paris 2024, where they will aim to defend their title.

India: The Bronze medalists from the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, secured their spot among the 12 teams in Paris 2024 by winning the gold medal at the Asia Cup, which gave them direct qualification to the upcoming Olympic Games as continental champions of Asia.

Australia: Australia missed out on the gold medal in the previous edition of the Olympics, by the narrowest margins through a shoot-out loss in the gold medal match, but will be back in the competition aiming to go one step higher on the podium, thanks to their victory in the 2023 Oceania Cup, which sees them proceed to Paris 2024 as the continental champions from Oceania.

Argentina: Along with India and Australia, Argentina will be the third team in men’s pool B that have secured their place in Paris 2024 directly as the champions of their respective continents. Argentina won gold at the Pan American Games 2023 to qualify for the Olympics, where their last medal came in the form of gold in Rio 2016.

New Zealand: As the runners up of the Oceania Cup 2023, New Zealand had to settle for a place in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Oman. A third place finish in the Qualifiers, with a particularly thrilling victory over Pakistan in the bronze medal match, saw them take the last available spot to Paris 2024, from the qualifiers in Oman.

Ireland: As the winners of the EuroHockey Championship II, Ireland qualified to play the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Valencia, where they scripted a fairytale run to finish third in front of a huge Irish travelling contingent of vociferous fans and qualified for the Olympic Games Paris 2024!

Women’s Pool A

Netherlands: The reigning Olympic and world champions continued their dominance by securing a direct spot in Paris 2024 as continental champions, through their gold medal victory at the Euro Hockey Championships 2023.

Belgium: Belgium finished second at the EuroHockey Championships 2023 behind the indomitable Netherlands, which meant they had to finish in the top-3 at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Valencia to qualify for Paris 2024, after missing out on the two previous editions of the games. Belgium flourished at the qualifiers staying unbeaten to finish first and qualify for the upcoming Olympic Games.

Germany: Germany finished as the bronze medalists at the EuroHockey Championships 2023 and had to play in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi, India. Germany won all their matches in the qualifiers, including a tense shoot-out win against India in the semi-finals, to secure their place at Paris 2024.

Japan: Japan finished fourth in the Asian Games 2023, and qualified for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi, India. Their campaign reached a make-or-break point after losing the semi-final against USA, when they faced hosts India in the third place match. A closely fought victory in the bronze medal match against India secured their place at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

China: A stellar campaign in the Asian Games 2022, at home in Hangzhou, saw China win all their matches and qualify for the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024 as the continental champions of Asia.

France: France qualified for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 as hosts.

Women’s Pool B

Australia: Australia qualified for their 11th straight appearance at the Olympic Games in women’s hockey by winning the Oceania Cup 2023, which sent them directly to Paris 2024 as the continental champions from Oceania.

Argentina: With 6 medals in the previous 7 editions of the Olympic Games, Argentina are one of the most successful teams in Olympic hockey history. They qualified for their 11th straight appearance in the games by winning gold at the Pan American Games 2023, and will be aiming to get their first ever Olympic gold at Paris 2024.

Great Britain: Great Britain qualified for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 by finishing third at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Valencia, Spain. They had to do it the hard way though, as they faced off against continental rivals Ireland in a do-or-die third place match. A narrow 2-1 win in the bronze medal match sent them to Paris 2024, where they will arrive on the back of three consecutive podium finishes in the previous three editions of the Olympics.

Spain: A sixth place finish at the EuroHockey Championships sent Spain into the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in front of their home crowds in Valencia. Cheered on by their massive crowds, Spain went all the way to the finals in the qualifiers, and while that game finished in a close loss, a second place finish was enough to send the Red Sticks to the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

United States: Following a few lean years at the international level, United States look like a much more confident side under new head coach David Passmore and the benefits were evident at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi, where United States went all the way to the finals, before falling to Germany, but a second place finish was enough to send them back to the Olympic Games Paris 2024 after having missed out on the previous edition in Tokyo.

South Africa: South Africa join Argentina and Australia as the third team to be placed in Pool B as direct qualifiers from the continental championships. South Africa won gold at the ‘African Hockey Road to Paris 2024’ and will make their sixth appearance in women’s hockey at the Olympics, during Paris 2024.