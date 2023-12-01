Open Menu

Bangladesh Set New Zealand 332 To Win First Test

Muhammad Rameez Published December 01, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Bangladesh set New Zealand 332 to win first Test

Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz added a fifty each after skipper Najmul Hossain's century to set up a 332-run target for New Zealand in the first Test in Sylhet on Friday.

Mushfiqur hit 67, before Mehidy took on the mantle and carried Bangladesh to 338 in the second innings on the fourth day, with the hosts adding 126 runs to their overnight score.

Ajaz Patel took the last wicket of Shoriful islam to finish with 4-148, while leg-spinner Ish Sodhi claimed 2-74.

Tim Southee dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto in the second over of the day, after the Bangladesh skipper added just one run to his overnight 104.

Fellow overnight batsman Mushfiqur was trapped leg-before by Patel after he completed his 27th Test fifty.

Between the dismissals of Najmul and Mushfiqur, Sodhi removed debutant Shahadat Hossain for 18.

Nurul Hasan departed for 10 after riding his luck twice.

He was given leg-before on eight off Patel, but the decision was overturned as replays indicated an inside edge.

Daryl Mitchell dropped him at slip off Glenn Phillips in the next over, before the latter finally had him caught and bowled.

Mehidy survived on 13, when a television replay concluded Henry Nicholls' catch off Patel at mid-off was not clean.

New Zealand cleaned up the last three wickets in less than an hour after the lunch break.

Nayeem Hasan gloved Sodhi at short leg for four and Taijul Islam holed out at mid-off off Patel on nought.

New Zealand made 317 runs in the first innings in reply to Bangladesh's 310.

Related Topics

Century Bangladesh Sylhet Mitchell Mushfiqur Rahim Shahadat Hossain Taijul Islam Henry Nicholls Nurul Hasan TV Lucky Cement Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until ..

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until Dec 15

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to partici ..

Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to participate in COP28 conference

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program workin ..

Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program working with local communities to ad ..

14 hours ago
 The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a ..

The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a bunch of literary events kick ..

14 hours ago
Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climat ..

Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climate solutions

14 hours ago
 Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

14 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing cr ..

Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing crime in Pishin

14 hours ago
 PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of ..

PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of Balochistan through democratic ..

14 hours ago
 Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's conf ..

Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's confidence in upcoming elections

15 hours ago
 11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized ..

11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized crimes

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports