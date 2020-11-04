Belgian Tim Wellens wins 14th stage of Vuelta

Belgium's Tim Wellens claimed his second stage victory at the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday as Primoz Roglic retained the overall lead in an uneventful day for the general classification

Ourense, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Belgium's Tim Wellens claimed his second stage victory at the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday as Primoz Roglic retained the overall lead in an uneventful day for the general classification.

Wellens of Lotto Soudal won stage 14 in Ourense after holding off a late surge from EF Pro Cycling's Michael Woods.

Roglic remains 39 seconds ahead of Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz overall, ahead of the finish in Madrid on Sunday.