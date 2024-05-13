Open Menu

Hockey Player Honored For Outstanding Performance

Muhammad Rameez Published May 13, 2024 | 06:31 PM

Commissioner of Bannu Division, Parvez Sobat Khel, and GOC of Nine Division, Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti on Monday, invited Muhammad Sufyan Khan, a renowned hockey player from Bannu District in a ceremony at the Commissioner's Office to celebrate his outstanding performance in the international tournament

All participants congratulated Muhammad Sufyan Khan for being twice nominated as the "Man of the Match" and overall best player "Man of the Tournament" in the International Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament. The GOC awarded him a souvenir and a cash prize of Rs 100,000.

Muhammad Sufyan Khan expressed that his hard work, dedication, love for the country, and his parents' prayers had enabled him to achieve this honor, and he pledged to continue working harder to bring more glory to the country and pride to the nation.

On this occasion, all military and civil officials present extended their best wishes and congratulations to Muhammad Sufyan Khan for his future successes and achievements.

Regional Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan, Brigadier Muhammad Tayyab, Deputy Commissioner of Bannu Shah Saud Khan, and Deputy Commissioner of Lakki Marwat were also present on the occasion.

