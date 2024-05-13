KU Clinch All Pakistan Intervarsity Chess Championship Title
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 13, 2024 | 06:31 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) In the 8th HEC All Pakistan Intervarsity Chess Championship 2024 hosted by Rawalpindi Women's University, in collaboration with the Higher education Commission, Karachi University (KU) Won the title by beating last year's champion University of Lahore.
Players Uraiba Hasan, Aisha Manzoor, and Adeena Shoaib Ansari played exceptional games and managed to maintain an impressive score of 6.5/7 in the whole tournament, said a news release issued here on Monday.
Team manager Batool Kazim was always at the forefront and managed the team impressively through the ups and downs of the tournament.
Team coach Mustafa Adil helped the players secure the win with his amazing insights into the game.
Aisha Manzoor managed to draw a game with the top female player and National Champion, Mehak Gul.
Adeena Shoaib Ansari remained the undefeated board 1 player throughout the tournament.
Uraiba Hasan, President KUCC, UOKSS, showed exceptional tactical skills and dominated her games since the start.
