PTF launches coaching course to nurture tennis talent

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Coaching Beginners and Intermediate (CBI) Players Course commenced at PTF-SDA Complex Islamabad on Monday.

A cohort of 24 enthusiastic participants, hailing from various parts of the country has converged to partake in this comprehensive coaching programme, signaling a vibrant interest in tennis development across Pakistan.

The course is being conducted by Asim Shafik, Director Coach Education & Development-PTF and ITF level-3 Coach, Kamran Khalil ITF Level-3 Coach and Noman ul Haq ITF Level-2 Coach.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi President of PTF, advised the participants to work hard as they would be training players in the future. He appreciated the PTF Coach Education Programme, which has been recognised at the silver level by the ITF, and asked the candidates to continuously enhance their coaching skills, so that Pakistani players could get appropriate coaching across all age groups.

