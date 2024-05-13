Babar Azam sets T20I captaincy record in Pakistan win

(@Abdulla99267510)

DUBLIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13rd, 2024) Babar Azam on Monday etched his name in cricketing history as the most successful captain in the shortest format after Pakistan's resounding victory over Ireland in the second T20I clash held in Dublin yesterday.

The Green Shirts dominated the host, securing a commanding seven-wicket win with 3.1 overs to spare, thereby leveling the three-match T20I series at 1-1.

Ireland claimed victory in the first T20I, setting the stage for a thrilling decider scheduled for May 14 (Tuesday) in Dublin.

Babar Azam's leadership prowess shone once again, marking his 45th win as captain in T20Is, a record unparalleled in the format's history.

Having captained Pakistan in 78 T20Is to date, Babar Azam surpasses the likes of Brian Masaba, who held the second position with 44 wins out of 56 T20I matches as captain of Uganda.

Trailing behind Babar Azam are Asghar Afghan of Afghanistan and England's Eoin Morgan, both boasting 42 wins each as T20I captains.

Asghar Afghan and Eoin Morgan have led their respective sides in 52 and 72 matches, highlighting their enduring leadership impact.

Pakistan cricket board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi extended his heartfelt congratulations to Babar Azam on this remarkable achievement.

In a gesture of recognition, Naqvi presented Azam with the team jersey following the second T20I.

Besides it, left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was honored for reaching the milestone of 300 wickets in international matches, receiving a commemorative jersey as well.