BoG approves PKR15billion for 2022-23

Pakistan Cricket Board says 78 per cent of the budget has been allocated to cricket activities.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2022) The 69th meeting of the PCB board of Governors, second of the Calendar year, took place on Thursday at the National High Performance Centre under the chairmanship of Mr Ramiz Raja.

The following are some of the key decisions taken at the meeting:

2022-23 financial budget

The BoG approved an operational activity-based annual budget for its 2022-23 fiscal year.

The PCB has budgeted a total spend of PKR15billion, with approximately 78 per cent allocated for cricket-related activities. This includes enhanced central contracts for men’s and women’s cricketers, men’s and women’s international and domestic cricket events in the 2022-23 cricket season with additional local tournaments and matches, the HBL Pakistan Super League 8 and the inaugural Pakistan Junior League.

In addition to the operational budget, and looking ahead to the ACC 50-over Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that will be held in Pakistan, the BoG approved an allocation of funds for the upgradation of the infrastructure and stadia, which includes floodlights, replay screens, player dressing rooms and new spectator chairs.

The BoG, as part of its duty of care towards its staff, also approved management’s recommendation of introducing schooling allowance for lower staff to support their children’s education.

Player Central Contracts

As part of its strategy to incentivise, reward and encourage its high-performing elite cricketers, as well as to narrow the gap in salaries compared to players of other countries, the BoG approved the following changes in the men’s central contracts structure:

Separate red and white-ball contracts with increased retainers

Number of centrally contracted players increased from 20 to 33

Introduction of Category “D”, which will be comprise players who are staging comebacks or knocking at the doors of international cricket

10 per cent increase in match fees across all formats

Increase in match fee for non-playing members from 50 per cent to 70 per cent of the overall match fee

Introduction of a captaincy allowance to compensate the team captain for the additional responsibilities that come with that role

Allocation of an amount for current players with the aim to manage and reduce the workload of elite players and to ensure that they are fully fit, ready and fresh whenever they play for Pakistan

For women’s central contracts, there will be a 15 per cent increase in retainers across all categories, with a single contract concept.

In addition to this, the pool of women’s centrally contracted players may be increased from 20 players to up to 25 players.

The PCB will shortly announce the list of men’s and women’s central contracts for 2022-23, which will come into effect from 1 July 2022.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja: “Since September 2021, the Pakistan men’s cricket team has achieved an impressive 75 per cent success-rate across all formats, which is the highest amongst all the Test playing nations. This has contributed in Pakistan improving its rankings, which now stands at fifth in Tests (up by one), third in ODIs (up by three and the highest since January 2017) and third in T20Is (up by one).

“With this background, and in line with our philosophy that revolves around acknowledging, appreciating and rewarding high-performing players, I am pleased with the enhancements in the 2022-23 central contracts. I remain committed to looking after our national cricketers who bring joy to the fans and laurels for the country. These players are our pride, and always need to be well looked after and properly valued so that they can continue to flourish in their field of expertise.

“The thought-process behind splitting red and white-ball contracts is to recognise the importance of white-ball cricket in the growth and development of the game. We have four international events in the next 16 months, including two World Cups. This recognition of offering contracts to white-ball specialists will help us to eventually develop two separate squads, which could simultaneously be engaged in white and red-ball cricket. This will also allow us to have a bigger spread of talent to showcase to the world.

“Further, and to discourage our elite players from signing up for additional off-season events, we have allocated substantial pool of funds. This amount will be used to compensate them for their potential loss in earnings and will also manage their workload and ensure that they remain fully fit, fresh and ready when required on national duty.”