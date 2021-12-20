Booker makes impact in return, Trail Blazers cool off Grizzlies

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Devin Booker scored 16 points in his return from a seven-game absence as the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rolled over the Charlotte Hornets 137-106 on Sunday.

Booker, who had been out due to a left hamstring strain, made four three-pointers and had six rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes for the Suns, who led by as many as 29 points in the first half.

The Suns own the best record in the league and have now won 23 of their last 25 games, including 14 straight at home.

JaVale McGee scored 19 points as Phoenix set season highs in points scored and three-pointers with 20.

Mikal Bridges scored 16 points and Landry Shamet had 15, while Deandre Ayton tallied 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Miles Bridges scored 26 points and Kelly Oubre had 18 to lead Charlotte. P.J. Washington added 13, Jalen McDaniels had 10 and LaMelo Ball recorded nine points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

The Hornets lost for the eighth time in their last 11 games.

In Chicago, DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points after missing two weeks because of Covid-19 measures to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 115-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nikola Vucevic had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Lonzo Ball added 19 points as the Bulls snapped a two-game losing streak.

The Bulls were playing their first game since December 11 after two games were postponed because of Covid-19 measures.

LeBron James had 31 points, Carmelo Anthony added 21 and Russell Westbrook 20 as Los Angeles lost their second straight.

In Memphis, Damian Lillard scored 17 of his 32 points in the first quarter as the Portland Trail Blazers snapped Memphis Grizzlies' five-game winning streak with a 105-100 win.