Bumrah reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first match of the ICC World Test Championship series against England in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Bumrah was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Bumrah’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in 24 months press release.

The incident occurred in the 81st over of England’s second innings, when Bumrah, after completing his follow-throughy stepped in Ollie Pope’s way as the batter went for a run, leading to inappropriate physical contact.

Bumrah admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of

Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.