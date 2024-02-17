Open Menu

CCPO Reviews PSL Security Arrangements

Muhammad Rameez Published February 17, 2024 | 06:37 PM

CCPO reviews PSL security arrangements

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana Saturday chaired a meeting at his office to review security arrangements for peaceful conduct of matches of Pakistan Super League-9 (PSL-9)

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana Saturday chaired a meeting at his office to review security arrangements for peaceful conduct of matches of Pakistan Super League-9 (PSL-9).

It was informed in the meeting that nine matches under the PSL-9 would be played in the provincial capital. More than 7,000 policemen have been deputed for security of the matches. The CCPO said Lahore police would ensure comprehensive security for the matches. Lahore police are providing foolproof security to national and international players as well as enthusiasts, he added.

The CCPO ordered continuous coordination with the line departments and implementation of the security plans for cricket stadiums, accommodation of players, and routes, ensuring thorough checking of every individual entering the stadium and women spectators to be checked by lady police.

He ordered for effective measures to maintain traffic flow during the PSL matches and ordered prompt action against fake certificates, electricity theft, and pending investigations, as well as a crackdown on proclaimed offenders (POs) and other culprits.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Operations) Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigations) Imran Kishwar, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Ch., SSP Security and Divisional SPs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Police Electricity Pakistan Super League Traffic Nasir Women

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 01 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad U ..

PSL 2024 Match 01 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who ..

13 minutes ago
 Japan announces successful launch of next-gen H3 r ..

Japan announces successful launch of next-gen H3 rocket

15 minutes ago
 Nature-based solutions help better adapt, protect ..

Nature-based solutions help better adapt, protect more lives: Speakers

25 minutes ago
 LDA DG reviews progress on Avenue-1 development

LDA DG reviews progress on Avenue-1 development

34 minutes ago
 Ukraine withdraws from eastern city Avdiivka to 's ..

Ukraine withdraws from eastern city Avdiivka to 'save our people'

34 minutes ago
 2-Day inclusive education capacity building traini ..

2-Day inclusive education capacity building training held at Allama Iqbal Open U ..

37 minutes ago
83 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

83 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

34 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi order ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi orders probe into rigging allegatio ..

34 minutes ago
 NAEAC team visits PU departments

NAEAC team visits PU departments

34 minutes ago
 PML-N demands investigation of Rawalpindi Division ..

PML-N demands investigation of Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Chatha

56 minutes ago
 CM condoles loss of lives in road accident

CM condoles loss of lives in road accident

34 minutes ago
 Baku, Yerevan pledge to resolve differences withou ..

Baku, Yerevan pledge to resolve differences without force: Scholz

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports