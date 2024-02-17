CCPO Reviews PSL Security Arrangements
Muhammad Rameez Published February 17, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana Saturday chaired a meeting at his office to review security arrangements for peaceful conduct of matches of Pakistan Super League-9 (PSL-9)
It was informed in the meeting that nine matches under the PSL-9 would be played in the provincial capital. More than 7,000 policemen have been deputed for security of the matches. The CCPO said Lahore police would ensure comprehensive security for the matches. Lahore police are providing foolproof security to national and international players as well as enthusiasts, he added.
The CCPO ordered continuous coordination with the line departments and implementation of the security plans for cricket stadiums, accommodation of players, and routes, ensuring thorough checking of every individual entering the stadium and women spectators to be checked by lady police.
He ordered for effective measures to maintain traffic flow during the PSL matches and ordered prompt action against fake certificates, electricity theft, and pending investigations, as well as a crackdown on proclaimed offenders (POs) and other culprits.
The meeting was attended by DIG (Operations) Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigations) Imran Kishwar, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Ch., SSP Security and Divisional SPs.
