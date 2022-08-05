UrduPoint.com

Cheika Makes 9 Changes As Argentina Host Australia

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 05, 2022 | 12:57 AM

Michael Cheika on Thursday announced nine changes to his Argentina side to take on Australia in Rugby Championship 'opener' in Mendoza but was unable to recall one key player

Buenos Aires, Aug 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Michael Cheika on Thursday announced nine changes to his Argentina side to take on Australia in Rugby Championship 'opener' in Mendoza but was unable to recall one key player.

Veteran fly-half Nicolas Sanchez suffered an injury relapse after returning to training this week.

"It's very sad. It's the same situation that happened during the international window with Scotland," Australian-born Cheika said.

Sanchez had begun the first Test against Scotland -- a 26-18 victory -- but was forced off midway through the first half with a calf tear and has not played for the Pumas since.

