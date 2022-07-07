UrduPoint.com

China Reaches FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2022 Pool

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 07, 2022 | 08:18 PM

China unsurprisingly won two matches in a row in the qualifying draw to advance to the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2022 pool here on Thursday

Placed in group H, China scored comfortable victories over Tonga 21-6 and Sri Lanka 21-8 respectively.

China will face hosts Singapore and the Philippines in Saturday's pool C games, with the top two finishers advancing to the quarterfinals.

China has changed its roster since the FIBA World Cup in Belgium in June, with Liu Zeyi, Lyu Junhu, Zhao Jiaren and Zhao Jiayi representing China at the Asia Cup.

"The Asia Cup is a big challenge for these four players and the whole team," admitted China's head coach Wang Zhanyu. "But they are an importance piece in our preparations ahead of the Paris Olympic Games." Wang hoped his players can showcase what they have learned in their preparations.

"This competition can be a chance for them to progress. We will take every game seriously and do our best," he said.

China's women's team will start their Asia Cup campaign from pool games on Saturday. They will seek a quarterfinals berth against New Zealand and Australia.

