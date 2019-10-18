Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an opening ceremony of the 7th Military World Games in the eastern Chinese city of Wuhan later on Friday, media reported

WUHAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an opening ceremony of the 7th Military World Games in the eastern Chinese city of Wuhan later on Friday, media reported.

Xi will formally open the games on Friday evening, according to China Central Television.

The games are expected to gather over 9,300 military personnel from 109 countries, which is a record in the event's history.

The event will feature competitions in 329 disciplines in 27 sports.

The team of the Russian armed forces will comprise 257 athletes, including 144 men and 113 women.

The games are held under the auspices of the International Military Sports Council (CISM), established in February 1948. Russia joined CISM in 1995. As of today, the organization has 140 member countries.

The first Military World Games were held in Rome in 1995, while the previous games were hosted by South Korea's Mungyeong.