UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Xi To Officially Open Military World Games In Wuhan On Friday

Zeeshan Mehtab 52 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 11:11 AM

China's Xi to Officially Open Military World Games in Wuhan on Friday

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an opening ceremony of the 7th Military World Games in the eastern Chinese city of Wuhan later on Friday, media reported

WUHAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an opening ceremony of the 7th Military World Games in the eastern Chinese city of Wuhan later on Friday, media reported.

Xi will formally open the games on Friday evening, according to China Central Television.

The games are expected to gather over 9,300 military personnel from 109 countries, which is a record in the event's history.

The event will feature competitions in 329 disciplines in 27 sports.

The team of the Russian armed forces will comprise 257 athletes, including 144 men and 113 women.

The games are held under the auspices of the International Military Sports Council (CISM), established in February 1948. Russia joined CISM in 1995. As of today, the organization has 140 member countries.

The first Military World Games were held in Rome in 1995, while the previous games were hosted by South Korea's Mungyeong.

Related Topics

World Sports Russia China Wuhan Rome South Korea February Women Media Event TV From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

South Korean Defense Chief Declares Course on 'Win ..

20 minutes ago

Afghan Election Commission Will Not Announce Presi ..

20 minutes ago

Man awarded five-year jail over charges of blasphe ..

23 minutes ago

Zoom into Imagination as OPPO launches it OPPO Ren ..

25 minutes ago

Wales' Biggar recovers from second head knock to p ..

22 minutes ago

France team to play Wales in Rugby World Cup quart ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.