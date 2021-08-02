Changhong Zhang from China won the Olympic gold in 50m rifle 3 positions event at Tokyo Games on Monday

Sergey Kamenskiy, who represents the Russian Olympic Committee, claimed the silver medal while the bronze went to Serbia's Milenko Sebic.