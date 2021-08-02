- Home
China's Zhang Wins Olympic Gold In 50m Rifle 3 Positions Tournament At Tokyo Games
Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 02:24 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Changhong Zhang from China won the Olympic gold in 50m rifle 3 positions event at Tokyo Games on Monday.
Sergey Kamenskiy, who represents the Russian Olympic Committee, claimed the silver medal while the bronze went to Serbia's Milenko Sebic.