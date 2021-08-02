UrduPoint.com

China's Zhang Wins Olympic Gold In 50m Rifle 3 Positions Tournament At Tokyo Games

Mon 02nd August 2021

Changhong Zhang from China won the Olympic gold in 50m rifle 3 positions event at Tokyo Games on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Changhong Zhang from China won the Olympic gold in 50m rifle 3 positions event at Tokyo Games on Monday.

Sergey Kamenskiy, who represents the Russian Olympic Committee, claimed the silver medal while the bronze went to Serbia's Milenko Sebic.

