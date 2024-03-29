City School, Happy Palace Green College clinch victories in inter college Ramadan T20 cup

The Inter College Ramadan T20 Cup showcased gripping cricket action as City School and Happy Palace Green College clinched victories in thrilling encounters today

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The Inter College Ramadan T20 Cup showcased gripping cricket action as City school and Happy Palace Green College clinched victories in thrilling encounters today.

In a day filled with excitement and talent, Hamza Qureshi stole the limelight by scoring a brilliant century, marking the first century of the tournament. Additionally, Umer Ejaz showcased his prowess with the ball, delivering a deadly spell of bowling, claiming figures of 4/13.

The tournament organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi and sponsored by the Pakistan Cricket board, continues to attract cricket enthusiasts from across the city, fostering a competitive spirit among the participating colleges. The matches not only serve as a platform for young cricketers to exhibit their skills but also provide a festive atmosphere in the spirit of Ramadan. With each game, the anticipation grows as teams vie for supremacy in this prestigious tournament.

Scores in Brief:

The City School beat Government Pakistan Shipowners College by 47 runs at IBA Karachi University Ground.

The City School 200/4 in 20 overs. Hamza Qureshi 103 15x4 2x6, Umer Usman 61 8x4 2x6. Muzammil Ahmed 2/46.

Government Pakistan Shipowners College 153/7 in. 20 overs. Abdul Rafay ul Haq 47 4x4 3x6, Noor Zaman 31.

Saif Sarfraz 2/27. After the finish of the Match the chief guest Afzal Qureshi give the player of the Match cash award Rs.5000/- to Hamza Qureshi. Arif Waheed, Tariq Hafeez and Coach Saeed bin Nasir were also present on the occasion.

In the 2nd Match Happy Palace Green College beat Government Dehli College by 43 runs at Eid Gah Ground Nazimabad. Happy Palace Green College scored 164/8 in the allotted 20 overs. Arham Ashraf 42 4x4 2x6.

Azhan Fareed 3/18.

Govt Dehli College 121 all out in 17.2 overs. Umer Ejaz (sla) 4/18. After the end of the Match Umer Eijaz received the player of the Match cash award Rs.5000/- from the chief guest former first class cricketer Zafar Ahmed.