UrduPoint.com

Colombian 'Colossus' Rincon Critical After Bus Crash

Muhammad Rameez Published April 12, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Colombian 'Colossus' Rincon critical after bus crash

Bogota, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Former Colombian star midfielder Freddy Rincon is in critical condition following a collision between the vehicle he was traveling in and a bus, authorities said on Monday.

The 55-year-old former Real Madrid and Napoli player was taken to hospital suffering from a "severe head injury," said Dr Laureano Quintero of the Imbanaco Grupo Quironsalud clinic in the southern city of Cali.

Rincon underwent almost three hours of surgery before being transferred to intensive care in a "very critical condition ... his prognosis is reserved," said Quintero.

A Cali bus and "a truck seemingly carrying four people" collided at around 4:30 am (0930 GMT), said Edwing Candelo, the local transport undersecretary.

Five people were injured in the crash, including the bus driver, said Candelo.

Local media shared a video that showed the bus hitting the passenger side of the truck at a crossroads.

Candelo said the images "suggest that the traffic light was red when the truck crossed." He said both the truck and bus could have been speeding.

The bus driver passed a breath test for alcohol, while Candelo said it was not known who was driving the truck.

Rincon was born in the southwestern port city of Buenaventura and was known as the "Colossus" during his career.

He was a star of the Colombia side that played at the World Cup in Italy in 1990.

He played much of his career in Brazil, turning out for Palmeiras and Corinthians, where he won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2000.

"All our prayers are with our world champion ... Stay strong Freddy," said Corinthians on Twitter.

"All our strenth and affection goes out to Freddy after the accident today," added Real Madrid on Twitter.

Related Topics

Accident Injured World Twitter Driver Vehicle Traffic FIFA Buenaventura Cali Italy Brazil Colombia Media All From Real Madrid Corinthians

Recent Stories

Prime Minister congratulates people on peaceful tr ..

Prime Minister congratulates people on peaceful transition of power

8 hours ago
 Marking Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM, UN chief ..

Marking Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM, UN chief calls for respecting democrati ..

8 hours ago
 'No words': Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devasta ..

'No words': Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devastated Borodianka

8 hours ago
 France Declares Six Russian Diplomats Personae Non ..

France Declares Six Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae - Foreign Ministry

8 hours ago
 Israel 'Very Much Concerned' About Raise of Anti-S ..

Israel 'Very Much Concerned' About Raise of Anti-Semitism in US - Ambassador

8 hours ago
 Biden, Modi Discuss Russian Actions in Ukraine Wit ..

Biden, Modi Discuss Russian Actions in Ukraine With Focus on Global Food Supply

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.