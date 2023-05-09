UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs To Functionalize DSC On Priority

Muhammad Rameez Published May 09, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Commissioner directs to functionalize DSC on priority

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Tuesday directed to functionalise Divisional Sports Committee (DSC) on urgent basis for promotion of sports activities in the division.

Chairing a meeting here at her complex, she reviewed the performance of divisional sports department and expressed dismay over its poor performance.

She said that sports department failed to organize even a single sports event during the last three months which clearly indicated lethargic, negligent and delinquent attitude of sports officials.

She sought briefing about revenue being collected from the sports grounds and directed the sports officers to visit all sports grounds in the division and submit their detailed reports comprising of availability of sports facilities along with pictorial proof.

The divisional Commissioner directed the sports officers to submit reports regarding the performance of employees and future plan about sports activities within their respective jurisdiction.

She said that the government was committed to provide all necessary facilities to the sports lovers. In this connection, all sports grounds and complexes should be made functional on urgent basis She stressed officials to conduct audit of the department and prepare budget proposals so that necessary funds could be arranged for promotion of sports activities.

She said that sports facilities would be provided in Crescent Sports Complex, Al-Fateh Sports Complex, Samanabad Sports Complex,Ghulam Muhammadabad Sports, Complex, Hockey Stadium, Bohranwali Ground, High Performance Center Chak No.8 and other sports centers on priority basis.

She also directed for forensic audit of the shops adjacent to Hockey Stadium and said that a comprehensive report should be prepared about ownership of these shops and their recovery so that administrative matters of this stadium could be handed over to the sports department completely.

Silwat Saeed sought proposals and suggestions from sports clubs and said that educational institutions should be included in the sports activities so that talented players could be produced from Faisalabad division for participating in the games at national and international level.

During meeting, Divisional Sports Officer Rana Hammad Iqbal briefed the commissioner about performance of sports department while sports officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Hockey Faisalabad Sports Poor Budget Visit Event All From Government Love

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on official vi ..

Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on official visit to France, Germany

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan at risk of default without IMF bailout, w ..

Pakistan at risk of default without IMF bailout, warns Moody's

1 hour ago
 DEWA initiates pilot use of ChatGPT to enhance cap ..

DEWA initiates pilot use of ChatGPT to enhance capabilities of its virtual emplo ..

2 hours ago
 Negotiations continue with PTI: Interior Minister

Negotiations continue with PTI: Interior Minister

3 hours ago
 &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; operation distributes ..

&#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; operation distributes 156,000 food parcels in Syria

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.