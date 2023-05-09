Commissioner directs to functionalize DSC on priority

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Tuesday directed to functionalise Divisional Sports Committee (DSC) on urgent basis for promotion of sports activities in the division.

Chairing a meeting here at her complex, she reviewed the performance of divisional sports department and expressed dismay over its poor performance.

She said that sports department failed to organize even a single sports event during the last three months which clearly indicated lethargic, negligent and delinquent attitude of sports officials.

She sought briefing about revenue being collected from the sports grounds and directed the sports officers to visit all sports grounds in the division and submit their detailed reports comprising of availability of sports facilities along with pictorial proof.

The divisional Commissioner directed the sports officers to submit reports regarding the performance of employees and future plan about sports activities within their respective jurisdiction.

She said that the government was committed to provide all necessary facilities to the sports lovers. In this connection, all sports grounds and complexes should be made functional on urgent basis She stressed officials to conduct audit of the department and prepare budget proposals so that necessary funds could be arranged for promotion of sports activities.

She said that sports facilities would be provided in Crescent Sports Complex, Al-Fateh Sports Complex, Samanabad Sports Complex,Ghulam Muhammadabad Sports, Complex, Hockey Stadium, Bohranwali Ground, High Performance Center Chak No.8 and other sports centers on priority basis.

She also directed for forensic audit of the shops adjacent to Hockey Stadium and said that a comprehensive report should be prepared about ownership of these shops and their recovery so that administrative matters of this stadium could be handed over to the sports department completely.

Silwat Saeed sought proposals and suggestions from sports clubs and said that educational institutions should be included in the sports activities so that talented players could be produced from Faisalabad division for participating in the games at national and international level.

During meeting, Divisional Sports Officer Rana Hammad Iqbal briefed the commissioner about performance of sports department while sports officers were also present on the occasion.