Open Menu

Commissioner Visit Rwp Cricket Stadium To Inspect Arrangements For PSL 9 Matches

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 27, 2024 | 08:39 PM

Commissioner visit Rwp Cricket stadium to inspect arrangements for PSL 9 matches

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engr. Aamir Khattak here on Tuesday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and inspected arrangements finalized for Pakistan Super League 9 (PSL) matches

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engr. Aamir Khattak here on Tuesday visited Rawalpindi cricket Stadium and inspected arrangements finalized for Pakistan Super League 9 (PSL) matches.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema, DG, PHA, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha and other officers concerned were present.

The Commissioner during the visit reviewed all the arrangements in detail and said holding PSL matches in Rawalpindi would provide positive entertainment to the citizens.

PSL matches would be held in Rawalpindi from March 2 to March 10, he informed.

Engr. Amir Khattak said nine PSL matches would be played in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium adding that foolproof security arrangements had been made for the PSL matches.

The Commissioner said a special shuttle service for the stadium would be provided to the spectators from the parking areas and food Street would remain closed during PSL matches.

A control room had also been set up at Shehbaz Sharif sports Gymnasium to monitor security and other arrangements, he said.

Related Topics

Cricket Shahbaz Sharif Sports Pakistan Super League Visit Rawalpindi March All From Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Fire broke out in oil tanker

Fire broke out in oil tanker

6 minutes ago
 China's top legislature concludes standing committ ..

China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

6 minutes ago
 Unique death rituals of Kailash tribe draw worldwi ..

Unique death rituals of Kailash tribe draw worldwide attention

7 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali prais ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali praises role, performance of KP car ..

7 minutes ago
 Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (S ..

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) job fair on Feb 29

7 minutes ago
 IBCC holds constructive discussion to advance exam ..

IBCC holds constructive discussion to advance exam & assessment system

12 minutes ago
Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member Sindh Environmental P ..

Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal Karachi

12 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor administers oath to Syed Murad Ali ..

Sindh Governor administers oath to Syed Murad Ali Shah

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan wins war against terrorism with support o ..

Pakistan wins war against terrorism with support of entire nation: Ahsan Iqbal

13 minutes ago
 CDA to digitalize parking facilities in capital

CDA to digitalize parking facilities in capital

5 minutes ago
 MEPCO nabs 87 electricity pilferers

MEPCO nabs 87 electricity pilferers

5 minutes ago
 SFA decides to launch awareness campaign on hygien ..

SFA decides to launch awareness campaign on hygiene principles

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports