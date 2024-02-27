Commissioner Visit Rwp Cricket Stadium To Inspect Arrangements For PSL 9 Matches
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 27, 2024 | 08:39 PM
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engr. Aamir Khattak here on Tuesday visited Rawalpindi cricket Stadium and inspected arrangements finalized for Pakistan Super League 9 (PSL) matches.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema, DG, PHA, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha and other officers concerned were present.
The Commissioner during the visit reviewed all the arrangements in detail and said holding PSL matches in Rawalpindi would provide positive entertainment to the citizens.
PSL matches would be held in Rawalpindi from March 2 to March 10, he informed.
Engr. Amir Khattak said nine PSL matches would be played in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium adding that foolproof security arrangements had been made for the PSL matches.
The Commissioner said a special shuttle service for the stadium would be provided to the spectators from the parking areas and food Street would remain closed during PSL matches.
A control room had also been set up at Shehbaz Sharif sports Gymnasium to monitor security and other arrangements, he said.
