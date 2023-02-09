UrduPoint.com

CPO Seeks Traders' Cooperation During PSL

Muhammad Rameez Published February 09, 2023 | 08:48 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana on Thursday sought cooperation from the traders' community for foolproof security arrangements during the mega cricket event at Pakistan Super League (PSL) match scheduled on February 13 at Multan Cricket Stadium

In a meeting with the traders' community here on Thursday, the CPO said the police were committed to ensuring best security arrangements for players, officials and spectators.

He said the traders' community was one of the main stakeholders of the city and added that efforts were being made to facilitate masses and trader community during security arrangements.

The CPO said that besides tight security arrangements, the city traffic police had also prepared a comprehensive traffic diversion plan to prevent traffic blockage-related issues during the mega sports contest.

He said that the success of the event would highlight the country's positive image before the world.

The traders' community assured full support and cooperation to police and district administration regarding security arrangements.

