Cricket: Afghanistan V Ireland Test Scoreboard
Muhammad Rameez Published February 28, 2024 | 07:31 PM
Scoreboard at close of play on day one of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday
Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard at close of play on day one of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday:
Afghanistan 1st innings
Ibrahim Zadran c Tucker b Young 53
Noor Ali Zadran c Balbirnie b Adair 7
Rahmat Shah b Adair 0
Hashmatullah Shahidi c Tucker b McCarthy 20
Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Tucker b Adair 5
Nasir Jamal b Young 0
Karim Janat not out 41
Zia-ur-Rehman c Balbirnie b Adair 6
Naveed Zadran c McBrine b Campher 12
Nijat Masood c Tucker b Campher 0
Zahir Khan b Adair 0
Extras (b4, lb6, nb1) 11
Total (all out, 54.5 overs) 155
Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Noor Ali), 2-11 (Rahmat), 3-66 (Shahidi), 4-86 (Gurbaz, 28.3 ov), 5-89 (Jamal), 6-90 (Ibrahim), 7-111 (Zia-ur-Rehman), 8-138 (Naveed), 9-138 (Nijat), 10-155 (Zahir)
Bowling: Adair 16.
5-5-39-5, McCarthy 11-1-28-1 (1nb), Young 11-5-31-2, McBrine 7-1-22-0, Van Woerkom 5-1-12-0, Campher 4-1-13-2
Ireland 1st innings
P. Moor b Naveed 12
A. Balbirnie lbw b Naveed 2
C. Campher c Gurbaz b Zia-ur-Rehman 49
H. Tector not out 32
T. van Woerkom b Zia-ur-Rehman 1
P. Stirling not out 2
Extras (lb1, nb 1) 2
Total (31 overs) 100-4
Still to bat: L. Tucker, M. Adair, A. McBrine, B. McCarthy, C. Young
Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Balbirnie), 2-32 (Moor), 3-92 (Campher), 4-94 (Van Woerkom)
Bowling: Nijat 8-1-28-0, Naveed 9-2-32-2 (1nb), Karim 2-0-9-0, Zia-ur-Rehman 9-2-13-2, Zahit 3-0-17-0
Toss: Afghanistan
Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)
tv Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)
Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)
Recent Stories
Balochistan caretaker CM welcomes newly elected MPAs
LESCO detects 395 power pilferers in 24 hours
PCGA demands govt to announce cotton policy for maximum sowing
Digitalisation of pre-historic rock carvings in Diamer-Basha Dam project area
LHC issues notice on Shibli Faraz's plea for details of cases
57 power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region
Police solves mystery of man’s body found
Political activities prohibited at Makkah, Madina holy sites: Fatwa by PUC, Dar- ..
Drug trafficker held with over one kg Hashish
Textile unit fined for polluting environment
Traffic police announce no road closures during PSL 9
NUST, IPO-Pakistan hold seminar on IP Rights
More Stories From Sports
-
Japan target Olympic gold after beating North Korea to qualify14 minutes ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win2 hours ago
-
Tri-Cricket Series, DG Sports XI beat Sports Writers by 11 runs3 hours ago
-
FIFA Series friendlies to commence in March45 minutes ago
-
HEC Inter-Varsity Boys Tug of War Championship begins in City4 hours ago
-
National Bodybuilding C'ship on Thursday5 hours ago
-
KP Food Safety, Halal Food Authority's big action in Peshawar5 hours ago
-
Mohammed Nawaz has yet to perform: Shan Masood30 minutes ago
-
Injured New Zealand batsman Conway out of first Australia Test10 hours ago
-
Sho-Time arrives for Dodgers as Ohtani homers in pre-season debut11 hours ago
-
Medvedev makes winning return after Australian Open final loss19 hours ago
-
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 920 hours ago