Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland Test scoreboard

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard at close of play on day one of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday:

Afghanistan 1st innings

Ibrahim Zadran c Tucker b Young 53

Noor Ali Zadran c Balbirnie b Adair 7

Rahmat Shah b Adair 0

Hashmatullah Shahidi c Tucker b McCarthy 20

Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Tucker b Adair 5

Nasir Jamal b Young 0

Karim Janat not out 41

Zia-ur-Rehman c Balbirnie b Adair 6

Naveed Zadran c McBrine b Campher 12

Nijat Masood c Tucker b Campher 0

Zahir Khan b Adair 0

Extras (b4, lb6, nb1) 11

Total (all out, 54.5 overs) 155

Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Noor Ali), 2-11 (Rahmat), 3-66 (Shahidi), 4-86 (Gurbaz, 28.3 ov), 5-89 (Jamal), 6-90 (Ibrahim), 7-111 (Zia-ur-Rehman), 8-138 (Naveed), 9-138 (Nijat), 10-155 (Zahir)

Bowling: Adair 16.

5-5-39-5, McCarthy 11-1-28-1 (1nb), Young 11-5-31-2, McBrine 7-1-22-0, Van Woerkom 5-1-12-0, Campher 4-1-13-2

Ireland 1st innings

P. Moor b Naveed 12

A. Balbirnie lbw b Naveed 2

C. Campher c Gurbaz b Zia-ur-Rehman 49

H. Tector not out 32

T. van Woerkom b Zia-ur-Rehman 1

P. Stirling not out 2

Extras (lb1, nb 1) 2

Total (31 overs) 100-4

Still to bat: L. Tucker, M. Adair, A. McBrine, B. McCarthy, C. Young

Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Balbirnie), 2-32 (Moor), 3-92 (Campher), 4-94 (Van Woerkom)

Bowling: Nijat 8-1-28-0, Naveed 9-2-32-2 (1nb), Karim 2-0-9-0, Zia-ur-Rehman 9-2-13-2, Zahit 3-0-17-0

Toss: Afghanistan

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

tv Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)